USS Stockdale (DDG 106) Sailor Standing Watch

130821-N-QH580-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 13, 2021) Officer of the Deck Lt. Mike Ragusa, a native of Long Island, New York, takes a bearing while on watch aboard Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106), Aug. 13, 2021. Stockdale is participating in Large-Scale Exercise (LSE) 2021, globally integrated training that demonstrates the U.S. Navy’s ability to employ precise, lethal, and overwhelming force across three naval component commands, five numbered fleets, and 17 time zones. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Alex Kraft)

