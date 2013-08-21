Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Stockdale (DDG 106) Sailor Standing Watch

    USS Stockdale (DDG 106) Sailor Standing Watch

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.21.2013

    Photo by Ensign Alex Kraft 

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    130821-N-QH580-1002 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 13, 2021) Officer of the Deck Lt. Mike Ragusa, a native of Long Island, New York, takes a bearing while on watch aboard Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106), Aug. 13, 2021. Stockdale is participating in Large-Scale Exercise (LSE) 2021, globally integrated training that demonstrates the U.S. Navy’s ability to employ precise, lethal, and overwhelming force across three naval component commands, five numbered fleets, and 17 time zones. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Alex Kraft)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2013
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    DDG
    destroyer
    Third Fleet
    USS Stockdale (DDG 106)
    LSE
    Large-Scale Exercise 2021

