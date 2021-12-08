Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Congressional Staffers Visit NHHC [Image 3 of 5]

    Congressional Staffers Visit NHHC

    NAVY YARD, DC, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Abigayle Lutz 

    Naval History and Heritage Command

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD (Aug. 12, 2021) – Congressional staffers look at historical artifacts during a tour of the National Museum of the United States Navy. Naval History and Heritage Command (NHHC), located at the Washington Navy Yard, is responsible for the preservation, analysis and dissemination of U.S. naval history and heritage. It provides the knowledge foundation for the Navy by maintaining historically relevant resources and products that reflect the Navy's unique and enduring contributions through our nation's history, and supports the fleet by assisting with and delivering professional research, analysis and interpretive services. NHHC is composed of many activities including the Navy Department Library, the Navy Operational Archives, the Navy art and artifact collections, underwater archeology, Navy histories, 10 museums, USS Constitution repair facility and the historic ship Nautilus. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Abigayle Lutz)

    IMAGE INFO

