210812-N-FK318-1017



WASHINGTON NAVY YARD (Aug. 12, 2021) – Dr. Peter Haynes, Deputy Director of the Director’s Action Group, gives a tour of the National Museum of the United States Navy to congressional staffers. Naval History and Heritage Command (NHHC), located at the Washington Navy Yard, is responsible for the preservation, analysis and dissemination of U.S. naval history and heritage. It provides the knowledge foundation for the Navy by maintaining historically relevant resources and products that reflect the Navy's unique and enduring contributions through our nation's history, and supports the fleet by assisting with and delivering professional research, analysis and interpretive services. NHHC is composed of many activities including the Navy Department Library, the Navy Operational Archives, the Navy art and artifact collections, underwater archeology, Navy histories, 10 museums, USS Constitution repair facility and the historic ship Nautilus. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Abigayle Lutz)



IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2021 Date Posted: 08.18.2021 15:21 Photo ID: 6788374 VIRIN: 210812-N-FK318-1017 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 929.29 KB Location: NAVY YARD, DC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Congressional Staffers Visit NHHC [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Abigayle Lutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.