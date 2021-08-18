Force Support Squadron trains for Prime Ribs

Members of the 914th Force Support Squadron serve up a hot meal with salad and desert to hungry troops during home station readiness training at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, New York on August 18, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Peter Borys)
|08.18.2021
|08.18.2021 15:16
|6788331
|210818-F-YZ899-0065
|3300x2550
|4.64 MB
|NIAGARA FALLS ARS, NY, US
|3
|0
