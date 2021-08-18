Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Force Support Squadron trains for Prime Ribs [Image 3 of 4]

    Force Support Squadron trains for Prime Ribs

    NIAGARA FALLS ARS, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Peter Borys 

    914th Air Refueling Wing

    Generator and fuel, standard equipment for the 914th Force Support Squadron home station readiness training at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, New York on August 18, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Peter Borys)

    Generator
    Field Kitchen
    Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station
    914th ARW
    914th FSS
    Prime Ribs

