    Afghanistan withdrawal [Image 7 of 7]

    Afghanistan withdrawal

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2021

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 437th Aerial Port Squadron secure a vehicle in a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Aug. 16, 2021. The U.S. Air Force, in support of the Department of Defense, moved forces into theater to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable Afghan populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Sullivan)

