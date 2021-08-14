Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport [Image 5 of 7]

    Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport

    POPE ARMY AIRFIELD, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2021

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, Pope Army Airfield, N.C., receive a brief before loading onto a bus headed to board a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., August 14, 2021. The 82nd ABN Soldiers were deployed to the Middle East in response to the Immediate Response Force activation by the Pentagon in order to move U.S. military personnel to the Middle East to help provide for the safe and secure movement of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable Afghan populations from Afghanistan. The IRF is comprised of combat team paratroopers from the 82nd ABN and is able to deploy within 18 hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jade Dubiel)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2021
