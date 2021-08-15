AMC Airmen support Afghanistan emergency airlift

Airman 1st Class Matthew Warren, 3rd Airlift Squadron loadmaster, inputs data on a flight computer aboard a C-17 Globemaster III before takeoff to Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 15, 2021. Air Mobility Airmen play a key role in ensuring safe departure of U.S. and allied personnel from Afghanistan via civilian and military flights. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Schaefer)

