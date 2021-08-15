Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMC Airmen support Afghanistan emergency airlift [Image 1 of 7]

    AMC Airmen support Afghanistan emergency airlift

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    Airman 1st Class Matthew Warren, 3rd Airlift Squadron loadmaster, inputs data on a flight computer aboard a C-17 Globemaster III before takeoff to Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 15, 2021. Air Mobility Airmen play a key role in ensuring safe departure of U.S. and allied personnel from Afghanistan via civilian and military flights. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Schaefer)

