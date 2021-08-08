Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEX Pearl Harbor Supports Visiting Australian Sailors [Image 3 of 7]

    NEX Pearl Harbor Supports Visiting Australian Sailors

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    NEX Pearl Harbor hosted a safe shopping event for 150 Australian sailors aboard the HMAS Sydney. NEX Pearl Harbor offered the sailors ongoing transportation from the pier to the Mall and back via its shuttle bus. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2021
    Date Posted: 08.18.2021 13:50
    Photo ID: 6788157
    VIRIN: 210702-N-QY289-0003
    Resolution: 1280x856
    Size: 407.46 KB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam
    Navy Exchange Service Command

