NEX Pearl Harbor Supports Visiting Australian Sailors

NEX Pearl Harbor hosted a safe shopping event for 150 Australian sailors aboard the HMAS Sydney. NEX Pearl Harbor offered the sailors ongoing transportation from the pier to the Mall and back via its shuttle bus. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo)

