Afghanistan withdrawal

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 821st Contingency Response Group board a C-17 Globemaster III on Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 14, 2021, before their deployment to support operations in Afghanistan. The U.S. Air Force, in support of the Department of Defense, moved forces into theater to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable Afghan populations from Afghanistan. The 621st CRW deployed Airmen from the 621st and 821st CRGs as well as the 621st Air Mobility Advisor Group to support the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dennis Hoffman)

