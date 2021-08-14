Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Afghanistan withdrawal [Image 3 of 7]

    Afghanistan withdrawal

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2021

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 821st Contingency Response Group make their way to a C-17 Globemaster III on Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 14, 2021 The U.S. Air Force, in support of the Department of Defense, moved forces into Afghanistan to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable Afghan populations from Afghanistan. The 621st CRW deployed Airmen from the 621st and 821st CRGs as well as the 621st Air Mobility Advisor Group to support the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dennis Hoffman)

