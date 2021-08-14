Afghanistan withdrawal

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 821st Contingency Response Group make their way to a C-17 Globemaster III on Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 14, 2021 The U.S. Air Force, in support of the Department of Defense, moved forces into Afghanistan to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable Afghan populations from Afghanistan. The 621st CRW deployed Airmen from the 621st and 821st CRGs as well as the 621st Air Mobility Advisor Group to support the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dennis Hoffman)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2021 14:00
|Photo ID:
|6788154
|VIRIN:
|210814-F-SO188-1336
|Resolution:
|5566x3549
|Size:
|7.86 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
