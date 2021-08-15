Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Afghanistan withdrawal [Image 2 of 7]

    Afghanistan withdrawal

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    U.S. Airmen from the 60th Aerial Port Squadron load containers with KC-10 Extender repair parts on to K-loaders to be loaded on to a KC-10, August 15, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The U.S. Air Force, in support of the Department of Defense, moved forces into theater to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable Afghan populations from Afghanistan. (U.S Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2021
