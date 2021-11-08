Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    355th SFS beta tests new qualification course [Image 7 of 7]

    355th SFS beta tests new qualification course

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Alex Miller 

    355th Wing

    An Airman assigned to the 355th Security Forces Squadron fires an M4 carbine during a new Security Forces Qualification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, August 11, 2021. In this proposed course, defenders will fire from many different positions to simulate firing during an active shooter situation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alex Miller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2021
    Date Posted: 08.18.2021 13:57
    Photo ID: 6788150
    VIRIN: 210811-F-XZ889-1015
    Resolution: 5438x3345
    Size: 4.58 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 355th SFS beta tests new qualification course [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Alex Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    355th SFS beta tests new qualification course

    TAGS

    CATM
    SFS
    Security Forces
    partnership
    Readiness
    Combat Arms

