355th SFS beta tests new qualification course

Airmen from the 355th Security Forces Squadron were selected as beta testers for a new SF qualification course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 11, 2021.

This course is intended to train and test defenders on proper and accurate firearm procedures. Although a course is already in place, this proposed course would be tailored specifically to security forces training objectives.

“This new course of fire will be used to pave the way on how defenders qualify throughout the entire enterprise,” said Tech. Sgt. George Henry III, 355th SFS combat arms instructor. “This training will benefit the Air Force by increasing our defender’s lethality; defenders will be shooting, moving, and communicating through the entirety of the course.”

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base is one of 12 installations participating in this course. Throughout the course, Davis-Monthan Defenders and Combat Arms instructors will be giving feedback directly to the U.S. Air Force Security Forces Center located at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas.

“The beta test will help work out any kinks that may come with the new course of fire,” Henry said. “Once the course of fire goes live it will allow defenders to train every quarter on basic marksmanship fundamentals, tactical firing engagements, and night firing operations.”

In this first block of training, defenders will be taught how to properly adjust their gunsights, fire from multiple positions using their dominant and non-dominant hand, fire with chemical, biological, radioactive and nuclear protection equipment, and how to quickly fix a misfire or weapon malfunction in a firefight.

“This new course doesn’t only benefit our defenders, it benefits everyone and the assets they are charged with protecting day and night. Today’s threats are evolving and our defenders need to as well,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Logan Goode, 355th SFS combat arms instructor. “Our defenders will become more versatile and lethal than ever before allowing for better base defense and operations abroad.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2021 Date Posted: 08.18.2021 13:57 Story ID: 403457 Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 355th SFS beta tests new qualification course, by SrA Alex Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.