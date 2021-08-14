Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Master Sergeant Michelle Echavarria Retirement

    LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Valerie Seelye 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Chief Master Sgt. Michelle Echavarria presents a certificate of appreciation to her spouse, Tony Echavarria Jr., during her retirement ceremony on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, August 14, 2021. Echavarria retired after serving in the military for 24 years. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Valerie R. Seelye)

    Texas Air National Guard
    retirement
    Gunfighters
    FSS
    149th FW

