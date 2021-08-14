Chief Master Sgt. Michelle Echavarria presents a certificate of appreciation to her spouse, Tony Echavarria Jr., during her retirement ceremony on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, August 14, 2021. Echavarria retired after serving in the military for 24 years. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Valerie R. Seelye)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2021 09:26
|Photo ID:
|6787633
|VIRIN:
|210814-Z-ON660-215
|Resolution:
|3377x2248
|Size:
|3.04 MB
|Location:
|LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief Master Sergeant Michelle Echavarria Retirement [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Valerie Seelye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
