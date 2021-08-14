Members of the 149th Fighter Wing Honor Guard present the colors during Chief Master Sgt. Michelle Echavarria's retirement ceremony on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, August 14, 2021. Echavarria retired as the chief enlisted manager of the 149th Force Support Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Valerie R. Seelye)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2021 Date Posted: 08.18.2021 09:26 Photo ID: 6787628 VIRIN: 210814-Z-ON660-021 Resolution: 4707x3132 Size: 5.24 MB Location: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief Master Sergeant Michelle Echavarria Retirement [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Valerie Seelye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.