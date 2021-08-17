U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Frank McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command, arrives at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan on August 17, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Capt. William Urban)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2021 08:38
|Photo ID:
|6787574
|VIRIN:
|210817-D-DO477-1002
|Resolution:
|2016x1512
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|KABUL, AF
|Web Views:
|19
|Downloads:
|5
This work, CENTCOM arrives at Hamid Karzai International Airport [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Statement from Commander, U.S. Central Command, Gen Frank McKenzie
