    CENTCOM arrives at Hamid Karzai International Airport [Image 1 of 2]

    KABUL, AFGHANISTAN

    08.17.2021

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Frank McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command, arrives at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan on August 17, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Capt. William Urban)

    This work, CENTCOM arrives at Hamid Karzai International Airport [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

