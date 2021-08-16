U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class David Shatas, assigned to Task Force Iron Gray, in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), receives the Air Force Achievement Medal during an awards ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Aug. 16, 2021.
(U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stock)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2021 07:40
|Photo ID:
|6787511
|VIRIN:
|210816-Z-NS045-019
|Resolution:
|5064x3576
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Iron Gray Soldiers receive the Air Force Achievement Medal [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Amanda Stock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
