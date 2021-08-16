Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force Iron Gray Soldiers receive the Air Force Achievement Medal [Image 6 of 6]

    Task Force Iron Gray Soldiers receive the Air Force Achievement Medal

    DJIBOUTI

    08.16.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stock 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class David Shatas, assigned to Task Force Iron Gray, in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), receives the Air Force Achievement Medal during an awards ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Aug. 16, 2021.

    (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stock)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2021
    Date Posted: 08.18.2021 07:40
    Photo ID: 6787511
    VIRIN: 210816-Z-NS045-019
    Resolution: 5064x3576
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Iron Gray Soldiers receive the Air Force Achievement Medal [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Amanda Stock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DOD
    AFRICOM
    US Army
    National Guard
    Task Force Iron Gray

