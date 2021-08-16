Task Force Iron Gray Soldiers receive the Air Force Achievement Medal

U.S. Army Spc. Nicholas Carlino, assigned to Task Force Iron Gray, in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), receives the Air Force Achievement Medal during an awards ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Aug. 16, 2021.



(U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stock)

