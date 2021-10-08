Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America Volunteers at Island Girl Power [Image 8 of 11]

    USS America Volunteers at Island Girl Power

    GUAM

    08.10.2021

    Photo by Shaina Marie ONeal 

    Joint Region Marianas

    DEDEDO, Guam (Aug. 10, 2021) - Sailors from USS America (LHA-6) get to work at the Island Girl Power (IGP) community garden in Dededo, Aug. 10. Service members assisted with gardening and rehabilitation projects at the non-profit organization, which provides prevention and enrichment programs to young girls and teens in a safe, empowering, and positive environment. Juanita Blaz, IGP executive director, credited service members with the completion of many of the organization’s large-scale projects. “I love working with [military] volunteers. You really get to know the individual people and know that a lot of them have really really good hearts; and they come out and they help the community and then they go off and they serve the country.” (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America Volunteers at Island Girl Power [Image 11 of 11], by Shaina Marie ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    Volunteers
    JRM
    USS America

