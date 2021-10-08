USS America Volunteers at Island Girl Power

DEDEDO, Guam (Aug. 10, 2021) - Sailors from USS America (LHA-6) get to work at the Island Girl Power (IGP) community garden in Dededo, Aug. 10. Service members assisted with gardening and rehabilitation projects at the non-profit organization, which provides prevention and enrichment programs to young girls and teens in a safe, empowering, and positive environment. Juanita Blaz, IGP executive director, credited service members with the completion of many of the organization’s large-scale projects. “I love working with [military] volunteers. You really get to know the individual people and know that a lot of them have really really good hearts; and they come out and they help the community and then they go off and they serve the country.” (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)
