USS America Volunteers at Island Girl Power

DEDEDO, Guam (Aug. 10, 2021) - Sailors and Marines from USS America (LHA-6) and embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) receive hand sanitizer before volunteering at local non-profit organization Island Girl Power (IGP) in Dededo, Aug. 10. Service members assisted with gardening and rehabilitation projects at the IGP center, which provides prevention and enrichment programs to young girls and teens in a safe, empowering, and positive environment. Juanita Blaz, IGP executive director, credited service members with the completion of many of the organization’s large-scale projects. “I love working with [military] volunteers. You really get to know the individual people and know that a lot of them have really really good hearts; and they come out and they help the community and then they go off and they serve the country.” (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)

