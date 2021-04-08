Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Consulate General of Japan in Hagåtña visits MCB Camp Blaz [Image 2 of 3]

    Consulate General of Japan in Hagåtña visits MCB Camp Blaz

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GUAM

    08.04.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Andrew King 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    Col. Christopher Bopp, the Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz Commanding Officer, presents a gift to Ikumi Oyama, a liaison officer with the Consulate of Japan in Hagåtña, during a visit to the base Aug. 4, 2021. The visit to MCB Camp Blaz included meetings with leadership as well as an exchange of gifts. Visits to MCB Camp Blaz allow the local community and strategic partners to engage with the base while strengthening and enhancing their partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Andrew King)

    USMC
    Gifts
    Consulate General of Japan
    MCB Camp Blaz

