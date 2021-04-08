Col. Christopher Bopp, the Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz Commanding Officer, presents a gift to Consul General Toshiaki Kobayashi, with the Consulate of Japan in Hagåtña, during a visit to the base Aug. 4, 2021. The visit to MCB Camp Blaz included meetings with leadership as well as an exchange of gifts. Visits to MCB Camp Blaz allow the local community and strategic partners to engage with the base while strengthening and enhancing their partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Andrew King)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2021 Date Posted: 08.17.2021 23:58 Photo ID: 6787256 VIRIN: 210804-M-WM087-1024 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 10.8 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Consulate General of Japan in Hagåtña visits MCB Camp Blaz [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Andrew King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.