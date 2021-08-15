319th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB) Change of command

U.S. Army Reserve Col. Russell Chambers, commander of the 211th Regional Support Group, 4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), 377th Theater Sustainment Command, addressed the soldiers of the 319th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion during a change of command ceremony at Naval Operational Support Center Harlingen, Aug. 15, 2021. Col. Chambers presided over the ceremony as the senior commander. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Mark Halliday/Released) (This image was cropped to emphasize the subject)

