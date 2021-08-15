Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    319th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB) Change of Command [Image 9 of 9]

    319th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB) Change of Command

    HARLINGEN, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2021

    Photo by Capt. Mark Halliday 

    4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    U.S. Army Reserve Col. Russell Chambers, commander of the 211th Regional Support Group, 4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), 377th Theater Sustainment Command, addressed the soldiers of the 319th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion during a change of command ceremony at Naval Operational Support Center Harlingen, Aug. 15, 2021. Col. Chambers presided over the ceremony as the senior commander. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Mark Halliday/Released) (This image was cropped to emphasize the subject)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2021
    Date Posted: 08.17.2021 19:37
    Photo ID: 6787143
    VIRIN: 210815-A-JW448-291
    Resolution: 3648x4037
    Size: 7.27 MB
    Location: HARLINGEN, TX, US 
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 319th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB) Change of Command [Image 9 of 9], by CPT Mark Halliday, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    377th Theater Sustainment Command
    Change of Command
    4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)
    211th Regional Support Group
    319th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB)

