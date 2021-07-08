Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    110th Security Forces Squadron conducts baton training [Image 2 of 2]

    110th Security Forces Squadron conducts baton training

    BATTLE CREEK, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2021

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Austin Walworth, 110th Security Forces Squadron, 110th Wing, Michigan Air National Guard, dons the Red Man padded suit in preparation for baton training at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Battle Creek, Michigan, August 7, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Anica Simmons) The training culminated in the “Red Man” exercise, which consists of using less than lethal tactics to gain compliance of a subject who is demonstrating the intent to cause harm. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Anica Simmons)

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Air Force
    Security Forces
    Michigan National Guard
    110th Wing

