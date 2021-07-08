110th Security Forces Squadron conducts baton training

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Austin Walworth, 110th Security Forces Squadron, 110th Wing, Michigan Air National Guard, dons the Red Man padded suit in preparation for baton training at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Battle Creek, Michigan, August 7, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Anica Simmons) The training culminated in the “Red Man” exercise, which consists of using less than lethal tactics to gain compliance of a subject who is demonstrating the intent to cause harm. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Anica Simmons)

Date Taken: 08.07.2021
Location: BATTLE CREEK, MI, US