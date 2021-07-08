110th Security Forces Squadron conducts baton training

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st class Justin Brown, 110th Security Forces Squadron, 110th Wing, Michigan Air National Guard, goes on the offensive with a training baton against Senior Airman Austin Walworth, who wore a Red Man suit to protect himself during a baton training class at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, August 7, 2021. The training culminated in the “Red Man” exercise consists of using less than lethal tactics to gain compliance of a subject who is demonstrating the intent to cause harm. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Anica Simmons)

Date Taken: 08.07.2021 Date Posted: 08.17.2021 Location: BATTLE CREEK, MI, US