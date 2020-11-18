Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SRU welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 3]

    SRU welcomes new commander

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2020

    Photo by Emily Klinkenborg 

    Evans Army Community Hospital

    Col. Kevin Bass, left, commander, Evans Army Community Hospital, awards Lt. Col. Jeffery Han, outgoing commander, Soldier Recovery Unit (SRU), with the Meritorious Service Medal at the SRU change of command ceremony Nov. 18, 2020.

    Date Taken: 11.18.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2021 15:44
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SRU welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 3], by Emily Klinkenborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SRU welcomes new commander
    Fort Carson, Evans Army Community Hospital, EACH, Soldier Recovery Unit, SRU
    SRU welcomes new commander

