    Fort Carson, Evans Army Community Hospital, EACH, Soldier Recovery Unit, SRU

    Fort Carson, Evans Army Community Hospital, EACH, Soldier Recovery Unit, SRU

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2020

    Photo by Emily Klinkenborg 

    Evans Army Community Hospital

    Lt. Col. Thomas Garvey, incoming commander, the Soldier Recovery Unit (SRU), addresses the small crowd and virtual audience during the SRU change of command ceremony at the William “Bill” Reed Special Events Center Nov. 18, 2020.

    Date Taken: 11.18.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2021 15:44
    Photo ID: 6786707
    VIRIN: 201118-A-WO302-143
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.07 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Carson, Evans Army Community Hospital, EACH, Soldier Recovery Unit, SRU, by Emily Klinkenborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Carson
    EACH
    Evans Army Community Hospital
    SRU
    Soldier Recovery Unit

