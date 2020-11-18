Lt. Col. Thomas Garvey, incoming commander, the Soldier Recovery Unit (SRU), addresses the small crowd and virtual audience during the SRU change of command ceremony at the William “Bill” Reed Special Events Center Nov. 18, 2020.
|11.18.2020
|08.17.2021 15:44
|6786707
|201118-A-WO302-143
|5472x3648
|4.07 MB
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|1
|0
This work, Fort Carson, Evans Army Community Hospital, EACH, Soldier Recovery Unit, SRU [Image 3 of 3], by Emily Klinkenborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
