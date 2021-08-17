A New Jersey Air National Guard KC-135 Stratotanker with the 108th Wing flies along the beach flanked by F-16C Fighting Falcons with the 177th Fighter Wing during a practice run for the Atlantic City Thunder Over The Boardwalk Air Show as seen from Ventnor City, N.J., Aug. 17, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2021 Date Posted: 08.17.2021 15:39 Photo ID: 6786701 VIRIN: 210817-Z-NI803-2305 Resolution: 3189x2126 Size: 2.75 MB Location: VENTNOR CITY, NJ, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Jersey Flies in Atlantic City Air Show [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.