    New Jersey Flies in Atlantic City Air Show [Image 9 of 10]

    New Jersey Flies in Atlantic City Air Show

    VENTNOR CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    A New Jersey Air National Guard KC-135 Stratotanker with the 108th Wing flies along the beach flanked by F-16C Fighting Falcons with the 177th Fighter Wing during a practice run for the Atlantic City Thunder Over The Boardwalk Air Show as seen from Ventnor City, N.J., Aug. 17, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2021
    Date Posted: 08.17.2021 15:40
    Photo ID: 6786703
    VIRIN: 210817-Z-NI803-2320
    Location: VENTNOR CITY, NJ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Jersey Flies in Atlantic City Air Show [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Atlantic City
    Air Show
    New Jersey Air National Guard
    Air Force
    108th Wing

