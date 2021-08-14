OCS Uniform Issue

210814-N-N0485-0098 NEWPORT, R.I. (Aug. 14, 2021) An Officer Candidate School (OCS) class 01-22 student at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island is fitted for a combination cover during a class uniform issue, Aug. 14. OCS morally, mentally, and physically develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage, and commitment in order to prepare graduates for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Officer Candidate Clark Demaree)

