OCS RLP inspection

210812-N-NO485-0027 NEWPORT, R.I. (Aug. 12, 2021) Officer Candidate School (OCS) class 01-22 students at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island undergo a Room, Locker, and Personnel (RLP) inspection, Aug. 12. An RLP inspection tests a candidate officer’s attention to detail regarding military knowledge, uniform and room inspection regulations, and physical fitness effort during reinforced physical training. OCS develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers morally, mentally, and physically and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage, and commitment for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Officer Candidate Bryan Blair)

