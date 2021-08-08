Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Future Sailors Enlist at NASCAR Race

    Future Sailors Enlist at NASCAR Race

    WATKINS GLEN, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh

    210808-N-RB168-0239 WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (August 8, 2021) — Navy Career Counselor 1st Class Christopher Donahue, a recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh, speaks to a group of future Sailors prior to a mass enlistment ceremony at the Go Bowling at the Watkins Glen NASCAR Cup Series race. More than 28 future Sailors took the oath of enlistment at the event. Cmdr. Brandon Smith, commanding officer of NTAG Pittsburgh administered the oath. NTAG Pittsburgh, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas in Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland.  (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2021
    VIRIN: 210808-N-RB168-0239
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Future Sailors Enlist at NASCAR Race [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

