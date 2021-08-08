Future Sailors Enlist at NASCAR Race

210808-N-RB168-0261 WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (August 8, 2021) — Navy Career Counselor 1st Class Christopher Donahue, a recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh, speaks to a group of future Sailors prior to a mass enlistment ceremony at the Go Bowling at the Watkins Glen NASCAR Cup Series race. More than 28 future Sailors took the oath of enlistment at the event. Cmdr. Brandon Smith, commanding officer of NTAG Pittsburgh administered the oath. NTAG Pittsburgh, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas in Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

