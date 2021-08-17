U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater helicopter crew members embark a critically injured Haitian citizen requiring a higher level of care from an impacted area in Haiti, Aug. 17, 2021. Coast Guard helicopters and aircrews are transporting medical personnel and evacuating those requiring higher levels of care. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. David Steele)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2021 Date Posted: 08.17.2021 13:23 Photo ID: 6786322 VIRIN: 210817-G-G0107-1002 Resolution: 1080x608 Size: 80.43 KB Location: HT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard responds to Haiti with humanitarian aid [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.