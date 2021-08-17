Coast Guard responds to Haiti with humanitarian aid

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater C-130 on the tarmac in Guantanamo, Cuba, Aug. 17, 2021. Air crews awaited the passing of poor weather in order to continue patrol flights in support of Coast Guard Operations in Haiti. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. David Steele)

Date Taken: 08.17.2021
Location: CU