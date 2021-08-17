Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard responds to Haiti with humanitarian aid [Image 1 of 3]

    Coast Guard responds to Haiti with humanitarian aid

    CUBA

    08.17.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater C-130 on the tarmac in Guantanamo, Cuba, Aug. 17, 2021. Air crews awaited the passing of poor weather in order to continue patrol flights in support of Coast Guard Operations in Haiti. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. David Steele)

    clearwater
    coast guard
    Haiti
    USAID
    humanitarian aid
    district 7

