    Navy EOD Conducts Battle Damage Repair Training [Image 3 of 7]

    Navy EOD Conducts Battle Damage Repair Training

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    08.13.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 13, 2021) – Explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technicians assigned to EOD Mobile Unite 12 respond to a simulated missile strike onboard USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) during a battle damage repair drill as part of Large-Scale Exercise (LSE) 2021 at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story. LSE 2021 merges live and synthetic training capabilities to create an intense, robust training environment. It will connect high-fidelity training and real-world operations to build knowledge and skills needed in today’s complex, multi-domain, and contested environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Taylor Segars/Released)

