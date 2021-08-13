ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 13, 2021) – Explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technicians assigned to EOD Mobile Unite 12 respond to a simulated missile strike onboard USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) during a battle damage repair drill as part of Large-Scale Exercise (LSE) 2021 at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story. LSE 2021 merges live and synthetic training capabilities to create an intense, robust training environment. It will connect high-fidelity training and real-world operations to build knowledge and skills needed in today’s complex, multi-domain, and contested environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Taylor Segars/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2021 12:37
|Photo ID:
|6786309
|VIRIN:
|210813-N-PS730-3018
|Resolution:
|6960x4640
|Size:
|10.51 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy EOD Conducts Battle Damage Repair Training [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
