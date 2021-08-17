Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    148th Fighter Wing POL Airmen Prepare Prepare to Support the Fire Fighting Efforts in Northern Minnesota [Image 3 of 5]

    148th Fighter Wing POL Airmen Prepare Prepare to Support the Fire Fighting Efforts in Northern Minnesota

    DULUTH, MN, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Kapustka 

    148th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A POL (Petroleum, Oil and Lubricant) Fuels Specialist with the 148th Fighter Wing Duluth, Minn., performs preventative maintenance checks prior to deploying in support of the wildfire mission in Northern Minnesota, Aug. 17, 2021. The 148th Fighter Wing sent two Fuel Specialists and a fuel truck in support of Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Northern Minnesota wildfire activities and the support was authorized by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz through Emergency Order 21-29. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Kapustka)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2021
    Date Posted: 08.17.2021 11:31
    Photo ID: 6786207
    VIRIN: 210816-Z-LR879-1018
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 16.06 MB
    Location: DULUTH, MN, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 148th Fighter Wing POL Airmen Prepare Prepare to Support the Fire Fighting Efforts in Northern Minnesota [Image 5 of 5], by SMSgt Ralph Kapustka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    148th Fighter Wing POL Airmen Prepare Prepare to Support the Fire Fighting Efforts in Northern Minnesota
    148th Fighter Wing POL Airmen Prepare Prepare to Support the Fire Fighting Efforts in Northern Minnesota
    148th Fighter Wing POL Airmen Prepare Prepare to Support the Fire Fighting Efforts in Northern Minnesota
    148th Fighter Wing POL Airmen Prepare Prepare to Support the Fire Fighting Efforts in Northern Minnesota
    148th Fighter Wing POL Airmen Prepare Prepare to Support the Fire Fighting Efforts in Northern Minnesota

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    148th Fighter Wing
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT