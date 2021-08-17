148th Fighter Wing POL Airmen Prepare Prepare to Support the Fire Fighting Efforts in Northern Minnesota

A POL (Petroleum, Oil and Lubricant) Fuels Specialist with the 148th Fighter Wing Duluth, Minn., performs preventative maintenance checks prior to deploying in support of the wildfire mission in Northern Minnesota, Aug. 17, 2021. The 148th Fighter Wing sent two Fuel Specialists and a fuel truck in support of Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Northern Minnesota wildfire activities and the support was authorized by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz through Emergency Order 21-29. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Kapustka)

