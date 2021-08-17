Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Officer Development School (ODS) Class 21070 Colors Observation [Image 3 of 5]

    Officer Development School (ODS) Class 21070 Colors Observation

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Byron Linder 

    Naval Service Training Command

    210817-N-ZW825-0397 NEWPORT, R.I. (Aug. 17, 2021) Officer Development School (ODS) class 21070 students wave two national ensigns during a reading of “Old Glory” as part of a colors observation ceremony at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, Aug. 17. ODS provides staff corps officers and several restricted line designators with the training necessary to prepare them to function in their role as newly commissioned Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Byron C. Linder)

    This work, Officer Development School (ODS) Class 21070 Colors Observation [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Byron Linder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

