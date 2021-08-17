Officer Development School (ODS) Class 21070 Colors Observation

210817-N-ZW825-0215 NEWPORT, R.I. (Aug. 17, 2021) Chief Aviation Electronics Technician Chad Abel, a Recruit Division Commander assigned to Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, guides Officer Development School (ODS) class 21070 students as they unfold a national ensign during a colors observation ceremony, Aug. 17. ODS provides staff corps officers and several restricted line designators with the training necessary to prepare them to function in their role as newly commissioned Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Byron C. Linder)

