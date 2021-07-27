Expert U.S. Navy divers teach foreign partners how to perform diver communication techniques using line pull signals during exercise Cutlass Express 21 at the International Port of Djibouti, July 28, 2021. Cutlass Express is designed to improve regional cooperation, maritime domain awareness and information sharing practices to increase capabilities between the U.S., East African and Western Indian Ocean nations to counter illicit maritime activity. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Dyer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2021 Date Posted: 08.17.2021 07:45 Photo ID: 6785951 VIRIN: 210728-F-ZK766-0011 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 14.64 MB Location: INTERNATIONAL PORT OF DJIBOUTI, DJ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cutlass Express 21 [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Christopher Dyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.