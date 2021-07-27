Expert U.S. Navy divers teach foreign partners how to perform diver communication techniques using line pull signals during exercise Cutlass Express 21 at the International Port of Djibouti, July 28, 2021. Cutlass Express is designed to improve regional cooperation, maritime domain awareness and information sharing practices to increase capabilities between the U.S., East African and Western Indian Ocean nations to counter illicit maritime activity. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Dyer)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2021 07:45
|Photo ID:
|6785951
|VIRIN:
|210728-F-ZK766-0011
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|14.64 MB
|Location:
|INTERNATIONAL PORT OF DJIBOUTI, DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cutlass Express 21 [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Christopher Dyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
