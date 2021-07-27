Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cutlass Express 21 [Image 16 of 16]

    Cutlass Express 21

    INTERNATIONAL PORT OF DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    07.27.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Dyer 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Expert U.S. Navy divers teach foreign partners how to perform diver communication techniques using line pull signals during exercise Cutlass Express 21 at the International Port of Djibouti, July 28, 2021. Cutlass Express is designed to improve regional cooperation, maritime domain awareness and information sharing practices to increase capabilities between the U.S., East African and Western Indian Ocean nations to counter illicit maritime activity. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Dyer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2021
    Date Posted: 08.17.2021 07:45
    Photo ID: 6785951
    VIRIN: 210728-F-ZK766-0011
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 14.64 MB
    Location: INTERNATIONAL PORT OF DJIBOUTI, DJ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cutlass Express 21 [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Christopher Dyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cutlass Express 21
    Cutlass Express 21
    Cutlass Express 21
    Cutlass Express 21
    Cutlass Express 21
    Cutlass Express 21
    Cutlass Express 21
    Cutlass Express 21
    Cutlass Express 21
    Cutlass Express 21
    Cutlass Express 21
    Cutlass Express 21
    Cutlass Express 21
    Cutlass Express 21
    Cutlass Express 21
    Cutlass Express 21

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRICOM
    HOA
    1CTCS
    4CTCS
    Cutlass Express 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT