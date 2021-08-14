Airmen run to celebrate the life and legacy of Capt. William “Pyro” DuBois, F-16 fighter pilot, during Pyro’s “Push It Up” Trail Run at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 14, 2021. For the last seven years, friends, family and fellow Airmen have organized trail runs in his honor every Aug. 14th, DuBois birthday. In keeping with tradition, the runs vary in length from 3.5k, 7.7k or 13k distances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2021 Date Posted: 08.17.2021 04:38 Photo ID: 6785857 VIRIN: 210814-F-PS661-1412 Resolution: 6934x4634 Size: 2.47 MB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wolf Pack Runs for Pyro's Legacy [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.