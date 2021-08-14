Wolf Pack Runs for Pyro's Legacy

Airmen run to celebrate the life and legacy of Capt. William “Pyro” DuBois, F-16 fighter pilot, during Pyro’s “Push It Up” Trail Run at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 14, 2021. For the last seven years, friends, family and fellow Airmen have organized trail runs in his honor every Aug. 14th, DuBois birthday. In keeping with tradition, the runs vary in length from 3.5k, 7.7k or 13k distances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)
