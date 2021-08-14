Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf Pack Runs for Pyro's Legacy [Image 4 of 5]

    Wolf Pack Runs for Pyro's Legacy

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    08.14.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen run to celebrate the life and legacy of Capt. William “Pyro” DuBois, F-16 fighter pilot, during Pyro’s “Push It Up” Trail Run at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 14, 2021. For the last seven years, friends, family and fellow Airmen have organized trail runs in his honor every Aug. 14th, DuBois birthday. In keeping with tradition, the runs vary in length from 3.5k, 7.7k or 13k distances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

