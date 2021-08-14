Wolf Pack Runs for Pyro's Legacy

Photo By Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding | Airmen gather to celebrate the life and legacy of Capt. William “Pyro” DuBois,...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding | Airmen gather to celebrate the life and legacy of Capt. William “Pyro” DuBois, F-16 fighter pilot, during the 7th Annual Pyro’s “Push It Up” Trail Run at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 14, 2021. For the last seven years, friends, family and fellow Airmen have organized trail runs in his honor every Aug. 14th, DuBois birthday. In keeping with tradition, the runs vary in length from 3.5k, 7.7k or 13k distances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding) see less | View Image Page

Approximately 40 Airmen from Kunsan Air Base and Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, joined together to celebrate the life and legacy of Capt. William “Pyro” DuBois, F-16 fighter pilot, during the 7th Annual Pyro’s “Push It Up” Trail Run at Kunsan, Aug. 14.



DuBois began his career with a full ride ROTC scholarship in Aerospace Engineering which allowed him to graduate with honors at University of Colorado in Boulder, including the Distinguished Graduate award from the 105th ROTC detachment unit.



After completing pilot training at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, DuBois was stationed at Kunsan with the 35th Fighter Squadron in 2012. He then went on to the 77th FS at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., in 2013, and soon after deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. While conducting a sortie and supporting a fellow pilot under distress, DuBois’ plane went down, and he subsequently was killed on Dec. 1, 2014.



DuBois was quoted saying “Moderation is for cowards." These words were quintessential to who he was as a person.



“He didn’t do anything in moderation, whether it was hanging out with the guys, being a friend or being a fighter pilot,” said Maj. Jeffrey Randolph, 8th Operation Support Squadron chief of wing weapons and tactics, and close friend of Pyro. “He did everything 100 percent all of the time, and didn’t expect anything less from himself or anyone around him.”



For the last seven years, friends, family and fellow Airmen have organized trail runs in his honor every Aug. 14 -- DuBois’ birthday. In keeping with tradition, the runs vary in length from 3.5k, 7.7k or 13k distances.

“There's so many good adjectives that describe him; warrior, patriot, great friend, great brother, great husband,” said 2nd Lt. John Graham, 35th FS F-16 pilot and event coordinator. “I can't think of [a better] way to honor who he was as a warrior fighter pilot than to help and get involved.”



The legacy of Pyro lives on in the 8th Fighter Wing through the Airmen who come to Kunsan and run in the name, and support, of Pyro’s lasting legacy. Each run is held in partnership with Pyro’s family, who keep his spirit alive while developing future aviator Airmen.



“He was everything you could ask for in a friend and he was a helluva fighter pilot,” remembered Randolph. “We miss him a lot.”