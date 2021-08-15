PACIFIC OCEAN (August 15, 2021) Capt. Karrey Sanders, commodore of Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1, delivers a speech during a change of command ceremony aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Aug. 15. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Wesley Richardson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2021 Date Posted: 08.17.2021 01:56 Photo ID: 6785776 VIRIN: 210815-N-ZW128-1037 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 905.89 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Wesley Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.