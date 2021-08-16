USS ESSEX Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (August 16, 2021) Seaman Jordan Fisher (left), from Jacksonville, N.C., and Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Ryan McWilliams from Orcott, Calif., handle line on the boat deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Aug. 16. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard E. Anglin)

Date Taken: 08.16.2021