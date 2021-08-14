Bishop holds Mass at Fort McCoy for the Feast of Assumption

Bishop F. Richard Spencer, Roman Catholic Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese for the Military Services, holds a special Mass to celebrate the Feast of the Assumption for servicemembers training at Combat Training Support Exercise (CSTX) at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 14, 2021. CSTX, executed by the 78th Training Division, prepares Soldiers through scenarios that simulate deployed conflict against a near-peer adversary. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Marcel Bassett)

